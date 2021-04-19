The Revivalists' David Shaw Skates With 'Got Me Feeling Good' Video

The Revivalists' David Shaw has released a roller skating themed music video for his new single "Got Me Feeling Good". The song comes from his self-titled solo album, which is set to be released on Friday, May 7th.

The video was directed by Laine Kelly in Shaw's home city of New Orleans and features roller skaters Bobby Bonsey and Javan "Slick Twist" Hawthorne.

David explained why he went with the roller skating theme for the video, "I have always had a passion for skating. If I wasn't pushing a skateboard around or playing guitar as a 14-year-old, I was in my skates, and over this past year I had a lot more time on my mind so I got the itch to get back into it. As I was doing so, it really reinvigorated my love for the art.

"One day while I was having a skate down by the river I ran into an old friend, Bobby Bonsey, who had happened to be skating out there as well. We struck up a conversation and that's what planted the seed for the video." Watch the video below:

