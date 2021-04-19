.

The Revivalists' David Shaw Skates With 'Got Me Feeling Good' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

David Shaw still from the video

The Revivalists' David Shaw has released a roller skating themed music video for his new single "Got Me Feeling Good". The song comes from his self-titled solo album, which is set to be released on Friday, May 7th.

The video was directed by Laine Kelly in Shaw's home city of New Orleans and features roller skaters Bobby Bonsey and Javan "Slick Twist" Hawthorne.

David explained why he went with the roller skating theme for the video, "I have always had a passion for skating. If I wasn't pushing a skateboard around or playing guitar as a 14-year-old, I was in my skates, and over this past year I had a lot more time on my mind so I got the itch to get back into it. As I was doing so, it really reinvigorated my love for the art.

"One day while I was having a skate down by the river I ran into an old friend, Bobby Bonsey, who had happened to be skating out there as well. We struck up a conversation and that's what planted the seed for the video." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


The Revivalists' David Shaw Skates With 'Got Me Feeling Good' Video

The Revivalists' David Shaw Shares Song From Solo Album

The Revivalists' David Shaw Reveals His First Solo Singles

News > David Shaw

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Reviews

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

advertisement
Latest News

Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances

Dropkick Murphys Plot Turn Up That Dial Release Party Livestream

SG Lewis Announces Select U.S. Live Dates

The Revivalists' David Shaw Skates With 'Got Me Feeling Good' Video

The Wildhearts To Deliver 21st Century Love Songs In September

Ashley Riley To Play Album Release Livestream

Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series

Singled Out: Janie May's Crash