Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP

Keavin Wiggins | 04-21-2021

Of Mice & Men have released a brand new single called "Bloom." The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming EP, which is set to be released on May 28th.

The "Bloom" EP follows the band's "Timeless" EP, which was first in a series of EP released that will ultimately make up the band's next full length studio album.

Aaron Pauley had this to say, "'Bloom' is a song about grieving the death of a family member. It's about understanding, through that loss, that grief is not only love in its most visceral and wildest form, but that it's also the ultimate price we pay to experience such love.

"To know profound grief is to have known profound love. Nothing and no one lasts forever. Love isn't a bouquet of plastic flowers; it's watching the petals fall." Check out the song below:


