Of Mice & Men have released a brand new single called "Bloom." The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming EP, which is set to be released on May 28th.
The "Bloom" EP follows the band's "Timeless" EP, which was first in a series of EP released that will ultimately make up the band's next full length studio album.
Aaron Pauley had this to say, "'Bloom' is a song about grieving the death of a family member. It's about understanding, through that loss, that grief is not only love in its most visceral and wildest form, but that it's also the ultimate price we pay to experience such love.
"To know profound grief is to have known profound love. Nothing and no one lasts forever. Love isn't a bouquet of plastic flowers; it's watching the petals fall." Check out the song below:
Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs
Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music
Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song
Of Mice & Men Get Animated For 'Obsolete' Video
Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover
Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song
Of Mice & Men Cancel Spring Tour Dates
Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review
Of Mice and Men Offshoot Dayshell Announce Album
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Styx and Collective Soul Summer Tour- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Helmet Turn With Cover Of Gang Of Four's 'In The Ditch'
Monster Magnet Take On Dust's 'Learning To Die'
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Deliver 'New Age Millennial Magic' Video
Singled Out: Chonna Cristelle's Leave Letter (Stripped)
Exodus' Gary Holt Launched GoFundMe For Tom Hunting's Cancer Fight
The Struts and Paris Jackson Share 'Low Key In Love' Video
Zakk Wylde Does Infomercial For Black Label Society Box Set
Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman In June