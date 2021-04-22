We Were Promised Jetpacks Return With 'If It Happens'

Scottish rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks are giving fans a taste of their change in musical direction with a stream of their brand new single "If It Happens."
The band will also be releasing the song on a special limited edition 7" vinyl on June 29th. Frontman Adam Thompson had this to say about the new track, "I feel that 'If It Happens' expresses a lot about what I had been trying to get across to myself.
"It was all part of my new mindset of trying to be more positive about what I have and not always thinking about what I don't. It's about embracing the idea of happiness, doing what you can to encourage it and generally be a lot more 'c'est la vie' about everything.
"If it happens, it happens; if it doesn't, it doesn't. What can you do?" Stream the new song below:
