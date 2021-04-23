Kip Moore Shares New Song 'Good Life'

Kip Moore has released a brand new single called "Good Life," which is the first taste that he has offered fans from his forthcoming fifth studio album, the follow-up to "Wild World".

"Good Life" was produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban) and cowritten by Moore, Joyce and Dan Couch. Kip had this to say, "I haven't been this fired up about new music in a good while.

"I'm always trying to push myself out of any comfort zones that I may have settled into during the previous project, and I think working with Jay definitely helped me with that.

"I wrote this song and many more while surfing this past winter and I can't wait for the fans to hear what's coming." Stream the song below:

