.

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Devil Wears Prada cover art

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a brand new track called "Termination". The song comes from the band's forthcoming "ZII" EP, which is set to be released on May 21st.

Frontman Mike Hranica had the following to say about the new song, "I learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to imagine how a virus can seriously compromise our lives. "

"'Termination' makes mention of that and the greed that so often comes when humans fend only for themselves or when lying to protect reputation.

"I didn't want to remake any part of the lyrical imaginings of the first EP, and the transformation mentioned in 'Termination' is a part of the new territory I hoped to create for ZII." Stream the new track below:


Related Stories


The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'

The Devil Wears Prada To Release Next Chapter Of Zombie In May

The Devil Wears Prada Release 'Chemical' Video

Singled Out: The Devil Wears Prada's Please Say No

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Please Say No'

The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album

News > The Devil Wears Prada

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer- more

Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more

Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more

Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more

Reviews

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

advertisement
Latest News

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'

The Spins Stream New Song 'Vibe Police'

Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video

Voodoo Bloo Deliver 'Her Name Was Human' Video

Kip Moore Shares New Song 'Good Life'

Luke Reynolds And Adrian Utley Stream Song From Forthcoming EP

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Hood Ornament