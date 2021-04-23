The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a brand new track called "Termination". The song comes from the band's forthcoming "ZII" EP, which is set to be released on May 21st.

Frontman Mike Hranica had the following to say about the new song, "I learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to imagine how a virus can seriously compromise our lives. "

"'Termination' makes mention of that and the greed that so often comes when humans fend only for themselves or when lying to protect reputation.

"I didn't want to remake any part of the lyrical imaginings of the first EP, and the transformation mentioned in 'Termination' is a part of the new territory I hoped to create for ZII." Stream the new track below:

