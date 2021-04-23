The Spins Stream New Song 'Vibe Police'

The Spins have released a brand new single entitled "Vibe Police." The track is the follow-up to their previously released single "Lucky Cig" that will be featured on a "larger body of work" that will arrive later this year.

The band had this to say, "This is a feel good song about not taking life too seriously and surrounding yourself with people who build you up and make you feel good about yourself and encouraging others to do the same.

"We wrote this song as the more lighthearted and fun song on the album, easy to sing, dance, and vibe to with a hint of several different influences and genres. It's probably one of our favorites both to play and listen to on the album." Stream the song below:

