The Spins have released a brand new single entitled "Vibe Police." The track is the follow-up to their previously released single "Lucky Cig" that will be featured on a "larger body of work" that will arrive later this year.
The band had this to say, "This is a feel good song about not taking life too seriously and surrounding yourself with people who build you up and make you feel good about yourself and encouraging others to do the same.
"We wrote this song as the more lighthearted and fun song on the album, easy to sing, dance, and vibe to with a hint of several different influences and genres. It's probably one of our favorites both to play and listen to on the album." Stream the song below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'
The Spins Stream New Song 'Vibe Police'
Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video
Voodoo Bloo Deliver 'Her Name Was Human' Video
Kip Moore Shares New Song 'Good Life'
Luke Reynolds And Adrian Utley Stream Song From Forthcoming EP
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'
Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Hood Ornament