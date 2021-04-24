Mr. Bungle Share Video For The Night They Came Home

Mr. Bungle have released a video of their performance of "Bungle Grind", which comes from their forthcoming live package "The Night They Came Home".
The package was captured during the band's 2020 streaming special of the same name and will be released June 11th digitally and on CD + Blu-Ray, CD + DVD, and a special limited edition VHS.
The CD portion features remastered audio, while the film features Bungle's performance, Neil Hamburger's opening set, three official music videos ("Raping Your Mind," "Eracist," and "Sudden Death"), as well as extended behind-the-scenes footage.
The VHS release, limited to 1000 collectible copies, is an edited, performance-only portion of the film. Watch the video below:
