.

AC/DC In The Studio For 'High Voltage' 45th Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 04-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC album cover art

The 45th anniversary of AC/DC's "High Voltage" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "The day in 1976 that I discovered High Voltage by AC/DC , on the top of a huge pile of discarded albums outside the WCCC Hartford program director's office headed for the dumpster, changed my life. But the saga about who and how it came to even be there spans three continents, more than twenty thousand miles, an immigrant family's legacy, heroes and villains, fate and dumb luck, and countless dreams.

"AC/DC's lead guitarist Angus Young is my guest, with priceless memories of original singer Bon Scott from the In the Studio archive by the late AC/DC rhythm guitarist/ riffmaster Malcolm Young, on the forty-fifth anniversary of High Voltage .

"The stories are as charming as the songs are intense and fun: 'It's a Long Way to the Top ( if You Want to Rock'n'Roll)', 'The Jack', 'Live Wire', 'T.N.T.', and the title song are essential rockers to this day. This edition of In the Studio is dedicated to Bon Scott and to Malcolm Young. They were the real deal. " Stream the episode here.

Related Stories


AC/DC In The Studio For 'High Voltage' 45th Anniversary

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography This Fall

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly

AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson

Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic

AC/DC's Angus Young Shoots Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor

AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon

AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose

News > AC/DC

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more

KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more

Reviews

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

Sojourner Debut New Singer With 'Perrennial' Video

Jason Mraz Announces Virtual Concert Stream

Machine Gun Kelly Added To Rebel Rock Fest

Digital Negative Share First Single 'Self-Crash'

Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts

Mae Offshoot Demons Stream New Song 'Full Stop'