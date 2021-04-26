Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet second album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", has debuted in the US Top 10. According to Billboard, the project enters the Billboard 200 at No. 7 with 44,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week.

The set sold 39,000 albums and 5,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEA) units (equaling 6.28 million on-demand streams of the album's songs), while less than 1,000 comprise track equivalent albums (TEA) units.

Introduced with the lead single "My Way, Soon", Greta Van Fleet recorded the project in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. Watch the video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

