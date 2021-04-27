.

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Keavin Wiggins | 04-27-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Greta Van Fleet official PR photo

Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka does not agree with KISS star Gene Simmons claims that "rock is dead", saying maybe the world that Gene remembers is dead.

Kiszka was asked about Gene's claims during an interview with NME. He responded, "Maybe the world of rock he remembers is dead. I think rock and roll is a very elastic genre, it's a very eclectic genre.

"It seems like every once in a while, a generation reinterprets what that is. And I've heard a lot, throughout the years, I guess people blowing hot air about.

"I think rock and roll can become dormant, but you can't kill something that supersedes time. It's an attitude and a spirit and a celebration. I think people pass the torch and time moves on.

"I think there's probably a lot of people that would disagree with him". Watch the full interview below:


Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video

News > Greta Van Fleet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more

KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more

Reviews

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Dani Filth Stars In New Horror Film Baphomet

Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up

Coney Hatch Release Their First Live Album

Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour

Manchester Orchestra Release 'Telepath' Video

Evile Unleash 'The Thing (1982)' Video

Dave Matthews Band Exhibit Part Of Grammy Museum Reopening