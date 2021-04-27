Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up

Jason Bieler has revealed that he and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra are currently in the studio recording the follow up to their debut "Songs For The Apocalypse", which they hope to release early next year with the first single this fall.

Bieler had this to say, "I'm in the process of creating an even more adventurous hook-laden record that will hopefully be worthy of your fractured attention and earn repeated deep dives without causing a case of the bends. Music you can listen to with friends while drinking the blood of infants at posh parties of the Hollywood elite like George Clooney or Oprah.

"The kind of music that subliminally suggests that your annoying racist neighbor would make a great candidate for a human sacrifice...but also gently reminds you of your fear of forced prison sex and in doing so keeps you from committing the actual deed. So very much like Harry Style's 'Watermelon Sugar.'"

He said of the success of "Songs For The Apocalypse," "To be honest I had no expectations or delusions of grandeur with Songs For The Apocalypse so the success and worldwide acceptance caught me a bit off guard.

"Now I even have a stalker, hanging out at the end of my driveway almost every day at nearly the same time...my family keeps telling me it's just the amazon prime guy...but I think we all know better. Fame can be a fickle bitch. #puffywasright"



