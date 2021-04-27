.

Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up

Keavin Wiggins | 04-27-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jason Bieler photo courtesy Royal Avenue Media

Jason Bieler has revealed that he and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra are currently in the studio recording the follow up to their debut "Songs For The Apocalypse", which they hope to release early next year with the first single this fall.

Bieler had this to say, "I'm in the process of creating an even more adventurous hook-laden record that will hopefully be worthy of your fractured attention and earn repeated deep dives without causing a case of the bends. Music you can listen to with friends while drinking the blood of infants at posh parties of the Hollywood elite like George Clooney or Oprah.

"The kind of music that subliminally suggests that your annoying racist neighbor would make a great candidate for a human sacrifice...but also gently reminds you of your fear of forced prison sex and in doing so keeps you from committing the actual deed. So very much like Harry Style's 'Watermelon Sugar.'"

He said of the success of "Songs For The Apocalypse," "To be honest I had no expectations or delusions of grandeur with Songs For The Apocalypse so the success and worldwide acceptance caught me a bit off guard.

"Now I even have a stalker, hanging out at the end of my driveway almost every day at nearly the same time...my family keeps telling me it's just the amazon prime guy...but I think we all know better. Fame can be a fickle bitch. #puffywasright"

Related Stories


Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up

News > Jason Bieler

advertisement
Day In Rock

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more

KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more

Reviews

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Dani Filth Stars In New Horror Film Baphomet

Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up

Coney Hatch Release Their First Live Album

Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour

Manchester Orchestra Release 'Telepath' Video

Evile Unleash 'The Thing (1982)' Video

Dave Matthews Band Exhibit Part Of Grammy Museum Reopening