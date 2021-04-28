The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart

The Offspring long-awaited new studio album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", their first record in a decade has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard’s Alternative album chart.

The effort entered the Billboard Top Rock Albums at No. 2 and claimed the 27th spot on the Billboard Top 200 for the first week of sales follow the record's release on April 16th.

Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say about taking the top spot on the alt chart, "I don’t know how we do it!" Guitarist Noodles added, “Yep. We still got it!” Stream or purchase the album here.



