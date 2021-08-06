Jeffrey Nothing Unleashed 'The Outage' Video

Former Mushroomhead frontman Jeffrey Nothing has released a music video for his latest single "The Outage", which was directed by Ian D. Sniesak.

Jeffrey had this to say, "We all come with an expiration date. From our first breath, till our last, we are a miracle in motion; full of emotion, fears, and an air of invincibility. How we treat our fellow man and our life matters.

"Other than love, you sincerely can't take it with you. Above is a place I pray to one day be, not a circle I put myself in as I traverse this lifetime. "Freedom means everything. All complexes aside, we have no owners. Dream big and share your soul... I, for one, will be listening. So many trash their bodies and minds and feel they just get to wake up from whatever mistake they just made no matter what. It is so heartbreaking to watch a generation be wiped out because they truly believe they are invincible. We are not.

Risking oneself for that ever-elusive first high destroys far more than the singular self. Parents never want to outlive their children. You are not that invincible person who will beat any challenge, just because.

"Stop for one second and be that miracle baby again. Not the almost adult who crushed everyone's dreams, all because you wanted to escape a temporary nightmare. Death is the end, not a new beginning. Ever." Watch the video below:

