Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming a video for his single, "Bitter Taste", from the newly-announced forthcoming EP "The Roadside." Idol's first new release in nearly seven years sees the rocker reminiscing about his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident.

"I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident," says Idol. "Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn't necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician."

The accident saw Idol hit by another car in Hollywood after he allegedly went through a stop sign, according to the original report in the Los Angeles Times; the singer suffered a fractured left forearm, while a steel rod was placed in his right leg during seven hours of surgery to fix a break between the knee and ankle.

Idol wrote about the incident in depth in his 2014 memoir, "Dancing With Myself."

"Bitter Taste" will be included on "The Roadside" EP when it arrives on September 17; Idol's first new release in nearly seven years was produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and features his longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens.

Idol is currently playing a series of US concert dates, which will include a Las Vegas residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in October. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

