Oasis Share Video Trailer For Knebworth 1996 Cinema Event

(hennemusic) Oasis are streaming a video trailer for "Knebworth 1996", ahead of a worldwide cinema event next month. Directed by Jake Scott, the documentary captures the band in concert over a pair of summertime concerts at the UK venue where Oasis performed before 125,000 fans each night.

Touring in support of their second album, "(What's The Story) Morning Glory", the events saw more than 2.5 million fans apply for access, setting a record for the largest-ever demand for concert tickets in British history.

"It's a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event," says Scott. "No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."

"Knebworth 1996" will begin screening in cinemas around the world on September 23 via Trafalgar Releasing; for tickets and more details, visit oasisknebworth1996.com.

A special live album and DVD/Blu-ray, also titled "Oasis Knebworth 1996", will be released on November 19. The live album formats include 2CD, and triple LP on heavyweight vinyl with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio. The DVD will be released as a triple disc set including the "Oasis Knebworth 1996" cinematic documentary plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-ray in single disc format.

Limited edition formats include the 2CD with DVD of the cinematic documentary, plus a Super Deluxe Box Set including the triple LP, 2CD and triple DVD plus replicas of the original gig memorabilia, available exclusively from the band's online store. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

