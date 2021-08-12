Oasis Share Video Trailer For Knebworth 1996 Cinema Event

(hennemusic) Oasis are streaming a video trailer for "Knebworth 1996", ahead of a worldwide cinema event next month. Directed by Jake Scott, the documentary captures the band in concert over a pair of summertime concerts at the UK venue where Oasis performed before 125,000 fans each night.
Touring in support of their second album, "(What's The Story) Morning Glory", the events saw more than 2.5 million fans apply for access, setting a record for the largest-ever demand for concert tickets in British history.
"It's a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event," says Scott. "No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."
"Knebworth 1996" will begin screening in cinemas around the world on September 23 via Trafalgar Releasing; for tickets and more details, visit oasisknebworth1996.com.
A special live album and DVD/Blu-ray, also titled "Oasis Knebworth 1996", will be released on November 19. The live album formats include 2CD, and triple LP on heavyweight vinyl with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio. The DVD will be released as a triple disc set including the "Oasis Knebworth 1996" cinematic documentary plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-ray in single disc format.
Limited edition formats include the 2CD with DVD of the cinematic documentary, plus a Super Deluxe Box Set including the triple LP, 2CD and triple DVD plus replicas of the original gig memorabilia, available exclusively from the band's online store. Watch the trailer here.
Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic On CBS This Morning
Oasis Announce Knebworth Concert Documentary
Oasis Release Lyric Video For Rare 'Morning Glory' Era Track
Oasis Announce '(What's The Story) Morning Glory' Vinyl Reissues
Liam Gallagher Unplugs For Oasis Rarity
Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song
Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP
Oasis Mark Definitely Maybe Anniversary With 'Fade Away' Lyric Video
Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Definitely Maybe'
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Guns N' Roses Release First New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album
Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video and Announce Album
Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP
Singled Out: Brian Ramsay's Summer's Almost Over
Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video
Oasis Share Video Trailer For Knebworth 1996 Cinema Event
Tremonti Share Live 'If Not For You' Video
Singled Out: Ro Myra's Jump Into The Water