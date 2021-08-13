The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released

Metallica have released a trailer for their brand new podcast series that they will be premiering on August 20th with a look back at The Black Album for its 30th anniversary.

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 will include eight episodes and will feature each member of the band as well as former bassist Jason Newsted and producer Bob Rock, among the almost 40 guests.

According to the announcement, it will feature "never-before-heard demo recordings, candid conversations, and much more." The first episode launches ahead of the special 30th anniversary remastered and expanded reissue of the "Black Album" on September 10th. Check out the trailer here.

