Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'

Crown The Empire have released a music video for their brand new single "In Another Life". That track features guest vocalist from Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox.
Frontman Andy Leo had the following to say about the new track, "In Another Life was the first song we wrote while working on our new album in the studio.
"The idea initially started because I was talking with a friend of mine about how we both had just gotten out of serious relationships during the pandemic. These relationships that were once comforting and safe now felt confining.
"Because of COVID, my life got completely derailed and I was getting very little sleep. My entire identity was so wrapped up in my ability to sing and tour the world that having that taken away from me made me feel like a ghost.
"Over the course of the next year I started having crazy dreams and seeing strange things around my house. One night I saw feet running up and down the stairs but brushed it off, telling myself I was just imagining things. But then another night my producer came over and mentioned he saw a girl walking up and down the stairs.
"After some research, I found out there had been an actress from the 1920's who lived in my house. She was a huge partier, slept very few hours, and was even close to the same age as me when she died. I really connected with her story and it inspired me to write this song.
"We thought Courtney from Spiritbox would be the perfect fit for a guest feature and she crushed it. We're so stoked to have her on 'In Another Life."
Courtney added, "I'm excited for you to hear this new song, I'm happy to be a part of it and it's been stuck in my head for the last four months, now it's time for it to get stuck in yours!" Watch the video below:
Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup
Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour
Crown The Empire and Volumes To Battle For Los Angeles
Crown The Empire Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Music and Documentary
Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus
Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus
Selfish Things Recruit Crown The Empire Star For New Single
Crown The Empire Get Animated for MSRY Video
Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour- Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams- Stevie Nicks- more
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine
Korn Postpone Show At Last Minute Due To Positive Covid Test
Tim McGraw Premieres '7500 OBO' Video
Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'
Bon Jovi In The Studio For 'Slippery When Wet' Anniverary
Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest
Singled Out: Red Spot Rhythm Section's You Got Lucky (feat. Angela Peel)