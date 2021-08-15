.

Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Crown The Empire have released a music video for their brand new single "In Another Life". That track features guest vocalist from Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox.

Frontman Andy Leo had the following to say about the new track, "In Another Life was the first song we wrote while working on our new album in the studio.

"The idea initially started because I was talking with a friend of mine about how we both had just gotten out of serious relationships during the pandemic. These relationships that were once comforting and safe now felt confining.

"Because of COVID, my life got completely derailed and I was getting very little sleep. My entire identity was so wrapped up in my ability to sing and tour the world that having that taken away from me made me feel like a ghost.

"Over the course of the next year I started having crazy dreams and seeing strange things around my house. One night I saw feet running up and down the stairs but brushed it off, telling myself I was just imagining things. But then another night my producer came over and mentioned he saw a girl walking up and down the stairs.

"After some research, I found out there had been an actress from the 1920's who lived in my house. She was a huge partier, slept very few hours, and was even close to the same age as me when she died. I really connected with her story and it inspired me to write this song.

"We thought Courtney from Spiritbox would be the perfect fit for a guest feature and she crushed it. We're so stoked to have her on 'In Another Life."

Courtney added, "I'm excited for you to hear this new song, I'm happy to be a part of it and it's been stuck in my head for the last four months, now it's time for it to get stuck in yours!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'

Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup

Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Crown The Empire and Volumes To Battle For Los Angeles

Crown The Empire Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Music and Documentary

Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus

Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Selfish Things Recruit Crown The Empire Star For New Single

Crown The Empire Get Animated for MSRY Video

Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video

News > Crown The Empire

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more

Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour- Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams- Stevie Nicks- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit

Doogie White - As Yet Untitled

Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

advertisement
Latest News

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine

Korn Postpone Show At Last Minute Due To Positive Covid Test

Tim McGraw Premieres '7500 OBO' Video

Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'

Bon Jovi In The Studio For 'Slippery When Wet' Anniverary

Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest

Singled Out: Red Spot Rhythm Section's You Got Lucky (feat. Angela Peel)