Korn Postpone Show At Last Minute Due To Positive Covid Test

Korn were forced to cancel their concert at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton on Saturday night (August 14th) after a member of the band's camp tested positive for Covid-19.
The band had this to say, "Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight.
"We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We'll be back soon."
The band is currently on the road with Staind and their next scheduled concert is for Tuesday (Aug 17th) in Wantagh. See the dates below:
8/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/18 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8/20 Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
8/21 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
8/24 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8/25 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
8/27 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
8/28 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
8/31 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
9/2 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
9/3 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
9/5 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
9/6 Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
9/9 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
9/11 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/12 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/14 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
9/15 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
9/18 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
9/19 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9/21 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
9/23 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
