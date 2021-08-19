Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video

Halestorm have released a music video and single entitled "Back From The Dead". The track will appear on the band's forthcoming studio album that is expected next year.
frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say, "'Back From The Dead' is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years.
"This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again.
"I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn't just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave.
"I didn't just sit and let it take me. I've erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I'm back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone."
She said of the video, "The video was so much fun to film! Dustin Haney is an amazing director. Dustin and his team really helped bring my words to life and the video is one of the most cinematic pieces we've done in years!
"I hope this song, as I pass it on...reminds YOU of YOUR individual strength and that you are not Alone. Raise your horns!" Watch the video below:
Gibson Names Lzzy Hale Brand Ambassador
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates
Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force
Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic 2020 In Review
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'
Halestorm And Amy Lee Release 'Break In' Video
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment
Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars
Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor
Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events
Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video
Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup