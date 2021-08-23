.

Bob Seger In The Studio For The Fire Inside's 30th Anniversary

Keavin Wiggins | 08-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

The 30th anniversary of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band's "The Fire Inside" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "Thirty years ago this week, August 26, 1991, I had the great honor and pleasure of co-hosting the world premiere radio broadcast with Bob Seger of The Fire Inside . His fourteenth (!) studio album, it came a long five years after Seger and the Silver Bullet Band‘s Like a Rock , the Detroit rocker’s fifth multi-million seller in a row.

"Bob Seger was gracious to invite me into his suburban Detroit lake house on a bright sunny summer day, with the glassy water shimmering just below us as we sat two stories above the boat dock. As you will hear in this expanded classic rock interview, Seger is refreshingly unguarded, thoughtful, and revealing on a myriad of subjects which we cover regardless of whether it’s musical, professional, or deeply personal.

"The songs which Bob premiered then include 'Take a Chance','Real Love', and the dashboard confessional 'The Fire Inside', which was an eleventh hour entry into the album song sweepstakes. 'I was trying to get right down to the ‘nut’, right down to the passion. I was trying to get to some Truth,' Seger confided about the title song and love on the rebound, a subject about which Bob knew then and was living in real time. 'In the end,’it ends in dust and disarray’…We all walk that fine line between temptation and ethical moral choices, staying true to somebody or longing for something more. It’s a constant dilemma.' " listen to the episode here.

Related Stories


Bob Seger In The Studio For The Fire Inside's 30th Anniversary

Bob Seger's 'Live' Bullet 45th Anniversary Reissue Coming

Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Live Bullet' 45th Anniversary

Shallow Side Unplug For Bob Seger Classic Turn The Page

Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Against The Wind' Anniversary

Alice Cooper Streams Cover Of Bob Seger Classic

Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour

Bob Seger's Home Town Shows To Feature The Voice's Addison Agen

Bob Seger Adds Final Hometown Shows To Farewell Tour

Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour

News > Bob Seger

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more

Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more

Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more

Reviews

MorleyView Polychuck

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021

Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021

Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman

Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale

advertisement
Latest News

Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten

Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show

Journey Rock Abbreviated We Love NYC Homecoming Concert

Singled Out: David Franz's Silver Arrow Sunday

New Found Glory Announce Pop Punk Still Not Dead Tour Lineup Change

Slipknot Replaces Nine Inch Nails At Riot Fest

Bob Seger In The Studio For The Fire Inside's 30th Anniversary

Singled Out: SRY's Coffin