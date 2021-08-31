KISS Reschedule Australian Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) KISS have announced a series of rescheduled dates for the 2021 Australian leg of the band's End Of The Road farewell tour, which they are pushing back due to pandemic restrictions.

"Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live advise that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings and interstate travel, the KISS End of the Road Australia tour in November / December 2021 will be rescheduled to March / April 2022," shared KISS on social media. "Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the November / December 2021 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange. Ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and will not need to take any further action."

The 2021 shows were scheduled to begin in Perth on November 14; the series will now start in Melbourne next March 19. "One World Entertainment and TEG Live, along with the legion of KISS fans across Australia, also send their very best wishes to Paul Stanley for a speedy recovery from COVID-19, which was reported in the media on Friday."

KISS postponed a pair of US concerts after Stanley tested positive for COVID-19; the group's next scheduled performance is currently set for September 1 in Clarkson, MI.

"I am overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of love and support that I have received from my Aussie fans and want to let you all know that I now feel great and am near my complete recovery," says Stanley. "My doctors have told me that I was very smart to get fully vaccinated as that has clearly made the difference in making sure I don't get really sick from this virus.

"I know that Australia is accelerating its vaccine roll out but, unfortunately, it won't be in time for our November / December tour to proceed as scheduled. So, we will push the tour back a few months but, rest assured, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!!" See the rescheduled Australian dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19

Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works

KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency

KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation

KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory

Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television

News > KISS