The Kut Shares 'ANIMO' Video

The Kut has revealed a music video for her new single "ANIMO ", to celebrate just inking a US distribution deal with Amplified (Alliance / AMPED / MNRK), for her second album.

Meaning 'courage' or 'spirit', ANIMO and the accompanying music video were released and funded by Arts Council England. Dubbed by NYC Takeover as "the revolution waiting to erupt' the latest Kut single is fierce; pepper sprayed with haunting melodies, driving beats and unapologetically packed with grrrl power."

Mike Donohue, CEO of Amplified Distribution, discussed the mass signing, stating "They are bands that deserve to be heard here in America. Amplified looks forward to this partnership and we are excited about the next level artists Criminal plans to bring to us." Check out the first offering of this new partnership below with the video for "Animo":

Related Stories

Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

News > The Kut