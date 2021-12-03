Blind Guardian Premiere 'Deliver Us From Evil' Video

Blind Guardian have released a video for their brand new single "Deliver Us From Evil". The track is the first offering form the band's forthcoming album that is set to arrive next September

"Deliver Us From Evil" has been released digitally and also as a special vinyl 7inch with 'Merry Xmas Everybody' as B-Side, and as as Digipak CD with the previously released 'Violent Shadows' - WWW Live Performance as extra track.

Vocalist Hansi Kursch had this to say, "Deliver Us From Evil is representative of a thoroughly aggressive album. I don't want to promise too much by claiming that the upcoming long player, that is due to be released next year, will contain nothing but strong tracks and shall be a highlight of our career, yet I am sure the album will make a lot of people very, very happy."

Order physical copies here and watch the Dirk Behlau filmed music video below:

Related Stories

Blind Guardian To 'Deliver Us From Evil' Next Month

Blind Guardian Rock Slade's Christmas Classic In New Video

Blind Guardian Release 'The Storm' Lyric Video

News > Blind Guardian