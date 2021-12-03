.

Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'

Keavin Wiggins | 12-03-2021

Single art

Elton John has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a brand new charity single entitled "Merry Christmas" and they have also shared a Jason Koenig-directed music video for the track.

The song was written by ED and Elton John and produced by Steve Mac and the video was - scripted by Jason Koenig, Jenny Koenig and Ed Sheeran and features cameos from British personalities such as Mr Blobby, Jonathan Ross, Big Narstie, Michael McIntyre and The Darkness.

Global record and publishing royalties from the single and profits from sales of the single will be donated equally between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & The Elton John AIDS Foundation during this Christmas season. Watch the video below:

