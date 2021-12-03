Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Led Zeppelin Tour Manager Richard Cole

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page took to social media to pay tribute to the band's former tour manager, Richard Cole, who passed away after a battle with cancer on Thursday (12/2) at the age of 75.
Page shared a photo of himself with Cole on Instagram with the caption, "Yesterday, on the 2nd of December at 2.05am, Richard Cole passed after a brave and lengthy fight against cancer.
"Richard and I went back a long way and he had been recruited by Peter Grant to be tour manager with The Yardbirds Keith Relf, Jim McCarty, Chris Dreja, and myself during our American touring schedule of underground venues. He was with me at the time that band folded and when I formed @ledzeppelin.
"From the time of the rehearsals at my home at Pangbourne through to the touring of the USA, we witnessed the phenomena that was Led Zeppelin. He was there for the first and last concerts of the band.
"He was a brother and a friend to the end. Goodbye my dear friend. They were special times and so were you."
Plant wrote: "Farewell Ricardo...sadly no more tall tales...brave to the end."
Led Zeppelin Share 'Misty Mountain Hop' Reunion Performance Video
Led Zeppelin Share 1975 'Stairway To Heaven' Live Video
Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Stairway To Heaven' On 50th Anniversary Series
Led Zeppelin Revisit Led Zeppelin IV On 50th Anniversary Series
Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more
Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more
Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Royal Blood Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- more
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach