Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppet' Welcome To Rockville Video

Bruce Henne | 12-03-2021

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of their 1986 classic, "Damage, Inc.", from a November 14 performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL.

The closing track from the group's third album, "Master Of Puppets", served as the first encore for the band's set, which saw them deliver their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety...in reverse order.

Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

The project was the last full studio record featuring bassist Cliff Burton, who tragically died when the band's bus rolled over in Sweden while they were on a European tour. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

