Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppet' Welcome To Rockville Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of their 1986 classic, "Damage, Inc.", from a November 14 performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL.
The closing track from the group's third album, "Master Of Puppets", served as the first encore for the band's set, which saw them deliver their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety...in reverse order.
Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.
The project was the last full studio record featuring bassist Cliff Burton, who tragically died when the band's bus rolled over in Sweden while they were on a European tour. Watch the video here.
Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Welcome To Rockville
Metallica Share Video From Welcome To Rockville
Metallica Stream 1991 Classic from ATLive Concert Series
Metallica Share ATLive 'Fade To Black' Live Video
Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more
Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more
Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Royal Blood Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- more
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach