Venom Prison Unleash 'Pain of Oizys' With New Single And Video

Venom Prison have premiered their brand new track and music video called "Pain of Oizys". The video was directed and produced by Thomas Coe-Brooke.



Guitarist Ben Thomas had this to say, "The second offering by Venom Prison is a cold room with a dusty piano. It's a softly sung war hymn with finger-picked guitar. It's a ship in calm seas watching for the storm on the Horizon. 'Pain Of Oizys' will lull you into a false sense of security. Unique to Venom Prisons previous releases the instrumentation is not what you'd expect. Glassy reverberated guitars and cold piano notes lay the foundation for clean sung harmonies. 'Pain Of Oizys' climaxes with synthy leads, strings and aggressive vocal chants. Leaving them feeling empowered with the lyrical conclusion whilst the intensity of the song winds down."



Guitarist Ash Gray shared, "The song was written in so many ways, structures and styles, it was only until it became the form you're hearing now that it was a big realisation that Venom Prison found something different, special and very in our comfort zone even if this isn't what listeners are expecting or used to at this point. We've always expressed as a band that we would not create the same records and songs over and over again so this is us sticking to our word."



Vocalist Larissa Stupar said, "The song is about coming to terms with depression, trauma and PTSD. Accepting it as part of who I am and rather living life with it than not living at all. It's about finding strength in suffering and not giving up. Every day is a new day, every day comes with its struggles but ultimately I don't want to bow to these demons in my head, I wish for it to end and to find peace even in the most difficult of situations," states lead .



Director Thomas Coe-Brooker added, "This was a really special video for me, collaborating with my amazing wife to create something that mirrored the song's juxtaposition of fragility and power, as well as the lyrical themes of finding your own way to deal with inner demons. I liked the idea of leading the viewer to believe that the character was destined to cause harm on herself when really she's finding liberation and release, ending on a moment that suggests 'a new day', to be interpreted however the viewer sees fit." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Venom Prison Announce New Album 'Erebos'

News > Venom Prison