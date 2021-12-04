Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have released a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming EP, "Hard Skool." The band originally issued the tune in September as one of two standalone 2021 singles - alongside "Absurd"; due February 25, the EP will pair the songs with live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy."

The origins of both singles date back to recording sessions for the group's 2008 album, "Chinese Democracy." Guns N' Roses wrapped up their 2021 live schedule with a pair of shows in Hollywood, FL in early October, with Axl Rose thanking fans for their support of the series.

"Again huge thanks to everyone that came out to the shows!!," shared Rose on social media. "A special thanks to everyone for working with us to help protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of r crew n' the venue's crews following r COVID protocol. These r stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation n' participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted.

"We didn't take going into this tour lightly n' there were huge industry considerations (n' reasonings) to take into account in taking on such an endeavor n' we truly want to thank everyone that came out or was involved in any way for making it great n' that things ran as smoothly as they did!!

"And last but not least a big thanks to Wolfie Van Halen n' MAMMOTH 4 a great run!! Peace n' hope to see everyone again soon!!!"

Guns N' Roses are currently scheduled to begin their 2022 concert dates with an appearance at the Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, FL next May. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival Lineup

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music

Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message With Fans

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

News > Guns N' Roses