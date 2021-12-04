Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream 'Welcome Back' Video

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming a brand new music video for "Welcome Back", which is a new track from their forthcoming album, "Barn."

Due December 10, the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado", was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio.

Joining Young in the band's lineup are original bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina alongside returning member and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren in place of retired guitarist Frank Sampedro.

"Welcome Back" follows "Song Of The Seasons" and "Heading West" as the third preview issued from "Barn" prior to its release. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

