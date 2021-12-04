Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream 'Welcome Back' Video

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming a brand new music video for "Welcome Back", which is a new track from their forthcoming album, "Barn."
Due December 10, the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado", was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio.
Joining Young in the band's lineup are original bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina alongside returning member and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren in place of retired guitarist Frank Sampedro.
"Welcome Back" follows "Song Of The Seasons" and "Heading West" as the third preview issued from "Barn" prior to its release. Watch the video here.
Neil Young And Crazy Horse 'Heading West' With New Track
Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share 'Song Of The Seasons' Video
Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Single 'Song Of The Seasons'
Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album 'Barn'
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more
Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more
Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Royal Blood Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- more
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach