Jared Easterling Leaving Fit For A King

Fit For A King have announced founding drummer Jared Easterling has decided to leave the group to accept a gig playing drums for Koe Wetzel.

The group had this to say, "We are sad to announce Jared will be stepping away from the band to pursue an amazing life opportunity he has been presented with.

"There is no bad blood whatsoever and we are so excited for him and this new chapter of his life! Also, Bobby will be joining us on stage for the first time since 2018 for the rescheduled August Burns Red shows!

"If you're able to make it, come see us with Jared and Bobby together for one final time. For those wanting more details, here is a message directly from Jared."

Jared issued a video statement that can been seen here.

