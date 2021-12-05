Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Misty Mountain Hop' On 50th Anniversary Series

Led Zeppelin IV album cover art

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their classic track, "Misty Mountain Hop", on the fifth episode of their 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV."

Written by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, the song - which opens side 2 of the vinyl edition of the record - was featured as the B-side to the single, "Black Dog", a month after the album's release.

"We used to try everything," explains Jones. "If you're a guitar-bass-drums band, you've got to come up with something a bit different."

One of the most influential and commercially successful albums in the history of music, the band's fourth album topped the charts in the band's native UK and elsewhere, and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 37 million copies worldwide, including 24 million in the US alone.

Led Zeppelin are featuring each of the record's eight songs on the 50th anniversary series; to date, they've also shared the stories behind "Black Dog", "Rock And Roll", "The Battle Of Evermore" and "Stairway To Heaven." Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

