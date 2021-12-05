Toadies Reveal Rescheduled Rubberneck Anniversary Tour Dates

Toadies have announced the rescheduled dates for their Rubberneck 25th Anniversary Tour that will feature Reverend Horton Heat as the main support.
Fans will witness the band performing their "Rubberneck" album in full on the trek, and Reverend Horton Heat will also be playing their Al Jourgensen produced "Liquor in the Front" in its entirety.
The Rubberneck 25th Anniversary Tour will be launching on September 13th in Tulsa, OK at Cain's and will wrap up on October 28th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Culture Room.
Drakulas will be opening the shows from the kick off date through September 29th in Spokane, WA. Nashville Pussy will take over beginning October 4th in Kansas City, Mo through the end of the tour.
The band had this to say, "We are beyond excited to announce our rescheduled Rubberneck tour dates with Reverend Horton Heat for fall of 2022!
"Postponing 2021 as the Delta Variant surged was one of the most difficult decisions we've ever had to make. For the safety of the band, crew, and fans, we felt it was the best thing to do.
"All tickets for the original shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Refunds at point of purchase as per local policies. Can't wait to get out there and see everyone!"
Fans in Texas will not have to wait until next year to catch the band live as they have also announced four shows in the Lone Star state later this month including their annual New Years Eve Eve show at the legendary Billy Bob's in Ft. Worth. See all of the dates below:
Dec. 27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street
Dec. 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
Dec. 29 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Dec. 30 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's
Sep. 13 - Tulsa, Ok - Cain's
Sep. 14 - Oklahoma, City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Sep. 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
Sep. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex
Sep. 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
Sep. 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Sep. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
Sep. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Sep. 25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
Sep. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
Sep. 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland
Sep. 29 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Oct. 4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
Oct. 5 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
Oct. 7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
Oct. 9 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Oct. 12 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
Oct. 13 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
Oct. 14 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
Oct. 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Oct. 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Oct 20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Oct. 21 - Asbury Park, NY - Stone Pony
Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Oct. 23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
Oct. 27 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
Oct. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Toadies Announce Rubberneck Anniversary Tour
Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe
Toadies Recruit Steve Albini For New Album
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more
Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach