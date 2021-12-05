Toadies Reveal Rescheduled Rubberneck Anniversary Tour Dates

Rubberneck tour poster

Toadies have announced the rescheduled dates for their Rubberneck 25th Anniversary Tour that will feature Reverend Horton Heat as the main support.

Fans will witness the band performing their "Rubberneck" album in full on the trek, and Reverend Horton Heat will also be playing their Al Jourgensen produced "Liquor in the Front" in its entirety.

The Rubberneck 25th Anniversary Tour will be launching on September 13th in Tulsa, OK at Cain's and will wrap up on October 28th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Culture Room.

Drakulas will be opening the shows from the kick off date through September 29th in Spokane, WA. Nashville Pussy will take over beginning October 4th in Kansas City, Mo through the end of the tour.

The band had this to say, "We are beyond excited to announce our rescheduled Rubberneck tour dates with Reverend Horton Heat for fall of 2022!

"Postponing 2021 as the Delta Variant surged was one of the most difficult decisions we've ever had to make. For the safety of the band, crew, and fans, we felt it was the best thing to do.

"All tickets for the original shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Refunds at point of purchase as per local policies. Can't wait to get out there and see everyone!"

Fans in Texas will not have to wait until next year to catch the band live as they have also announced four shows in the Lone Star state later this month including their annual New Years Eve Eve show at the legendary Billy Bob's in Ft. Worth. See all of the dates below:

Dec. 27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street

Dec. 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Dec. 29 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Dec. 30 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

Sep. 13 - Tulsa, Ok - Cain's

Sep. 14 - Oklahoma, City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Sep. 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Sep. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex

Sep. 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

Sep. 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Sep. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Sep. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Sep. 25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Sep. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Sep. 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland

Sep. 29 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Oct. 4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

Oct. 5 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

Oct. 7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

Oct. 9 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Oct. 12 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

Oct. 13 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Oct. 14 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

Oct. 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Oct. 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Oct 20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Asbury Park, NY - Stone Pony

Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Oct. 23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

Oct. 27 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

Oct. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

