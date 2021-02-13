.

Demon Hunter Streaming 'Loneliness (Resurrected)'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-13-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Demon HunterCover art courtesy Ngagency

Demon Hunter have shared an online stream of their brand new single "Loneliness (Resurrected)". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album.

The new record will be entitled "Songs of Death and Resurrection" that will be released March 5th and features the band revisiting some of their most beloved tracks for new stripped down "resurrected" versions.

Frontman Ryan Clark had this to say about the new version of "Lonieliness", "When we played this song live in 2019-during the acoustic portion of the night-we pushed the limits of how slow we could do it.

"The slower we got, the more bleak it felt, and this only added to the vibe. After all, we were trying to channel a feeling of despair, allowing the song to truly embody its namesake.

"On the studio version of this 'Resurrected' track, you'll hear my mom sing with me. My mom is my inspiration for singing in the first place, so it was very heartwarming to finally capture our voices together on a Demon Hunter record." Stream the song below:


Related Stories


Demon Hunter Streaming 'Loneliness (Resurrected)'

Demon Hunter Share 'I Will Fail You (Resurrected)'

Demon Hunter Unplug For New Album and Livestream

Demon Hunter Announce Special Summer Tour

Demon Hunter Release 'On My Side' Video

Demon Hunter Releasing Two New Albums Early Next Year

News > Demon Hunter



advertisement
Day In Rock

Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion- Pearl Jam Share 'Daughter' From 2018 Seattle Home Show Series Stream- ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion

Pearl Jam Share 'Daughter' From 2018 Seattle Home Show Series Stream

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons debuts Rollin' And Tumblin' video

The Black Crowes Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'Charming Mess'

Seether Release 'Dangerous' Fan Video

Demon Hunter Streaming 'Loneliness (Resurrected)'

Ashley McBryde Shares 'First Thing I Reach For - Live'

The 69 Cats Deliver 'She's Hot' Video