Demon Hunter Streaming 'Loneliness (Resurrected)'

Demon Hunter have shared an online stream of their brand new single "Loneliness (Resurrected)". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album.
The new record will be entitled "Songs of Death and Resurrection" that will be released March 5th and features the band revisiting some of their most beloved tracks for new stripped down "resurrected" versions.
Frontman Ryan Clark had this to say about the new version of "Lonieliness", "When we played this song live in 2019-during the acoustic portion of the night-we pushed the limits of how slow we could do it.
"The slower we got, the more bleak it felt, and this only added to the vibe. After all, we were trying to channel a feeling of despair, allowing the song to truly embody its namesake.
"On the studio version of this 'Resurrected' track, you'll hear my mom sing with me. My mom is my inspiration for singing in the first place, so it was very heartwarming to finally capture our voices together on a Demon Hunter record." Stream the song below:
