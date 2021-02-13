.

Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-13-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

DioStill from the video

A classic Dio live performance of the signature Rainbow hit "Man On The Silver Mountain" has been released to celebrate the official launch of the Dio Live albums reissue series.

The first two albums in the series, "Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City" (which was originally released in 2005) and "Holy Diver Live" (originally released in 2008) hit stores on Friday (February 12th).

Wendy Dio had this to say, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."

Watch the live performance of "Man On The Silver Mountain" from the "Holy Diver Live" reissue below:


Related Stories


Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video

Black Sabbath Stream Unreleased Performance Of Dio Era Classic

Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death

Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Expected On His Birthday This Year

Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends 2020 In Review

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming 2020 In Review

Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'

Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends

News > Dio



advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Top Album Chart- Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music- Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion- Pearl Jam- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Top Album Chart With 'Medicine At Midnight'

Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music Says Collen

Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video

Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars

Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release

Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Stream New Song

Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Material Part Of 'Assembly'

William The Conqueror Stream New Song 'Move On'