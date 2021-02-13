Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video

Still from the video Still from the video

A classic Dio live performance of the signature Rainbow hit "Man On The Silver Mountain" has been released to celebrate the official launch of the Dio Live albums reissue series.

The first two albums in the series, "Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City" (which was originally released in 2005) and "Holy Diver Live" (originally released in 2008) hit stores on Friday (February 12th).

Wendy Dio had this to say, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."



Watch the live performance of "Man On The Silver Mountain" from the "Holy Diver Live" reissue below:

Related Stories

Black Sabbath Stream Unreleased Performance Of Dio Era Classic

Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death

Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Expected On His Birthday This Year

Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends 2020 In Review

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming 2020 In Review

Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'

Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends

News > Dio