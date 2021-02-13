Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video

A classic Dio live performance of the signature Rainbow hit "Man On The Silver Mountain" has been released to celebrate the official launch of the Dio Live albums reissue series.
The first two albums in the series, "Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City" (which was originally released in 2005) and "Holy Diver Live" (originally released in 2008) hit stores on Friday (February 12th).
Wendy Dio had this to say, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."
Watch the live performance of "Man On The Silver Mountain" from the "Holy Diver Live" reissue below:
