Foo Fighters Top Album Chart With 'Medicine At Midnight'

Photo courtesy Nasty Little Man Photo courtesy Nasty Little Man

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have debuted atop the UK charts with their new album "Medicine At Midnight." According to the Official Charts Company, the band's 10th studio release earned 42,500 chart sales while outselling its six closest rivals combined to enter the UK Top 100 albums chart at No. 1.

The Foo Fighters also claimed top spot on the UK's Official Vinyl Albums chart with opening week sales of 10,500 copies.The group co-produced the newly-released record with Greg Kurstin; "Medicine At Midnight" marks the band's fifth UK No. 1 album.

"I would like to thank everyone for honoring us with this Number 1 record," says Dave Grohl in a new video. "After 25 years of being a band, it still kind of blows our minds that this could actually happen and we're very grateful and very thankful.

"We can't wait to get back there to see you guys, sooner than later, I hope! We're ready - every day we're one step closer. Thank you very much, it's an honor to have this Number 1 record. See you soon!" Watch the OCC video with Grohl here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Share 'Making A Fire' Live Video

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Foo Fighters Rock 'Waiting On A War' On The Tonight Show

Foo Fighters Launching Medicine At Midnight Radio Series

Foo Fighters Release 'No Son Of Mine' Video

The Foo Fighters To Rock The Tonight Show

Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release

Foo Fighters Playing Special Release Show and Launching Radio Channel

News > Foo Fighters