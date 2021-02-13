(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have debuted atop the UK charts with their new album "Medicine At Midnight." According to the Official Charts Company, the band's 10th studio release earned 42,500 chart sales while outselling its six closest rivals combined to enter the UK Top 100 albums chart at No. 1.
The Foo Fighters also claimed top spot on the UK's Official Vinyl Albums chart with opening week sales of 10,500 copies.The group co-produced the newly-released record with Greg Kurstin; "Medicine At Midnight" marks the band's fifth UK No. 1 album.
"I would like to thank everyone for honoring us with this Number 1 record," says Dave Grohl in a new video. "After 25 years of being a band, it still kind of blows our minds that this could actually happen and we're very grateful and very thankful.
"We can't wait to get back there to see you guys, sooner than later, I hope! We're ready - every day we're one step closer. Thank you very much, it's an honor to have this Number 1 record. See you soon!" Watch the OCC video with Grohl here.
Foo Fighters Share 'Making A Fire' Live Video
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Foo Fighters Rock 'Waiting On A War' On The Tonight Show
Foo Fighters Launching Medicine At Midnight Radio Series
Foo Fighters Release 'No Son Of Mine' Video
The Foo Fighters To Rock The Tonight Show
Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight
Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release
Foo Fighters Playing Special Release Show and Launching Radio Channel
Foo Fighters Top Album Chart- Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music- Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion- Pearl Jam- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Foo Fighters Top Album Chart With 'Medicine At Midnight'
Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music Says Collen
Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video
Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars
Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release
Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Stream New Song
Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Material Part Of 'Assembly'
William The Conqueror Stream New Song 'Move On'