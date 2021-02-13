Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Material Part Of 'Assembly'

Cover art courtesy Big Hassle Cover art courtesy Big Hassle

Previously unreleased material will highlight the new Joe Strummer best of collection, "Assembly", which is set to be release by Dark Horse Records on March 26, 2021, on gatefold 2xLP black vinyl, CD, and digitally.



The collection will feature carefully curated singles, fan favorites, and archival rarities from the Joe Strummer solo catalog, including "Coma Girl," "Johnny Appleseed," and "Yalla Yalla" (with The Mescaleros) to his iconic rendition of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" and soundtrack contributions like "Love Kills" (from the 1986 film, Sid and Nancy).

This 16-track compilation will also include three previously unreleased versions of classic Clash tracks, including the never-before-heard "Junco Partner (Acoustic)" and electrifying live performances of "Rudie Can't Fail" and "I Fought The Law", the latter two of which were recorded by Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros at London's Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001.

In addition, Assembly includes exclusive liner notes written especially for this collection by lifelong Strummer fan, Jakob Dylan. See the tracklisting below:

TRACKLISTING

Coma Girl

Johnny Appleseed

I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can't Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

At The Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) *



* Previously Unreleased



Related Stories

Springsteen, Bob Weir, Lead All-Star Joe Strummer Tribute Event

Joe Strummer Celebration Lineup Announced

Early Demo Of Classic Song From The Clash Streaming Online

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

News > Joe Strummer