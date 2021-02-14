Anneke van Giersbergen Shares New Song 'Agape'

Anneke van Giersbergen has shared a lyric video for her new song "Agape", which is the third single from her forthcoming solo album "'The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest'".
"Agape refers to the highest form of unconditional love, the type of love we all yearn for. I've tried to create a distinct echo of a love song from the '70s with a meditative guitar arrangement. The lush sound of a string quartet adds a dreamy quality to the song."
The new album is set to be released on February 26th, 2021 and according to the announcement, the title "refers to the idea that, when facing personal challenges, we are forced to find answers to life's biggest questions." Watch the "Agape" lyric video below:
