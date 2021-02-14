.

Anneke van Giersbergen Shares New Song 'Agape'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Anneke van GiersbergenSingle art courtesy Royal Ave

Anneke van Giersbergen has shared a lyric video for her new song "Agape", which is the third single from her forthcoming solo album "'The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest'".

"Agape refers to the highest form of unconditional love, the type of love we all yearn for. I've tried to create a distinct echo of a love song from the '70s with a meditative guitar arrangement. The lush sound of a string quartet adds a dreamy quality to the song."

The new album is set to be released on February 26th, 2021 and according to the announcement, the title "refers to the idea that, when facing personal challenges, we are forced to find answers to life's biggest questions." Watch the "Agape" lyric video below:


Related Stories


Anneke van Giersbergen Shares New Song 'Agape'

Anneke van Giersbergen Releases 'Zo Lief' Video

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video

News > Anneke van Giersbergen



advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor- Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'- Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year

Tedeschi Trucks Band Launching Fireside Sessions Streaming Series

Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video

Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release

The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

Toto Frontman Joseph Williams Shares 'Wilma Fingadoux' Video