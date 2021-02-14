Bowling For Soup Won't Surf The UK Until Next Year

Bowling For Soup have shared the sad news that they have been forced to postpone their Surf The UK Tour (which will feature support from Lit and The Dollyrots).
The band was set to launch the trek this May but have pushed back until April of next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to kick off on April 12th at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool.
Frontman Jaret Reddick shared, "It sucks for us to have to do this...we held onto hope as long as we could, but in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowling For Soup dates have been postponed.
"The shows have been rescheduled to the new dates below, and all original tickets remain valid. We miss you guys SO much announcing this stings...However, something to look forward to and keep us all going! Stay safe and healthy. We love ya'll!" See the dates below:
