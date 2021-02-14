.

Bowling For Soup Won't Surf The UK Until Next Year

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bowling For SoupEvent poster courtesy Rage

Bowling For Soup have shared the sad news that they have been forced to postpone their Surf The UK Tour (which will feature support from Lit and The Dollyrots).

The band was set to launch the trek this May but have pushed back until April of next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to kick off on April 12th at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool.
Frontman Jaret Reddick shared, "It sucks for us to have to do this...we held onto hope as long as we could, but in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowling For Soup dates have been postponed.

"The shows have been rescheduled to the new dates below, and all original tickets remain valid. We miss you guys SO much announcing this stings...However, something to look forward to and keep us all going! Stay safe and healthy. We love ya'll!" See the dates below:

Rescheduled Surf The UK Tour Dates


04/12 - Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
04/14 - Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby
04/15 - Scarborough Spa, Scarborough
04/17 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
04/18 - Riviera International Centre - The Forum, Torquay
04/19 - Swansea Bragwyn Hall, Swansea
04/21- De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
04/22- Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

Related Stories


Bowling For Soup Won't Surf The UK Until Next Year

Bowling For Soup Give 12 Days Of Christmas Pop Punk Makeover

Bowling For Soup Share Cover Of Social Distortion Classic

Karma Kids Recruit Bowling For Soup's Reddick For 'Matrix'

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'

Bowling For Soup Deliver A Nice Night For An Evening

News > Bowling For Soup



advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor- Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'- Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year

Tedeschi Trucks Band Launching Fireside Sessions Streaming Series

Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video

Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release

The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

Toto Frontman Joseph Williams Shares 'Wilma Fingadoux' Video