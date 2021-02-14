Carrie Underwood Streams New Song and Reveals Album Details

Country music star Carrie Underwood is going gospel with her forthcoming album "My Savior" and she has shared a new song from the record and revealed the tracklisting.

The album, featuring Underwood's take on gospel hymns, is set to be released on March 26th digitally and on CD, followed by a vinyl edition on April 30th.

Carrie has shared one of the tracks entitled "Softly and Tenderly". She had this to say about the record, "This is an album I have always wanted to record. When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church.

"There are several songs I have performed in the past, like 'Softly And Tenderly,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Amazing Grace' that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album.

"This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time."

Stream the song and see the tracklisting below:

My Savior Tracklisting

Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)Nothing But The Blood Of JesusBlessed AssuranceJust As I AmVictory In JesusGreat Is Thy Faithfulness (featuring CeCe Winans)O How I Love JesusHow Great Thou ArtBecause He LivesThe Old Rugged CrossI Surrender AllSoftly And TenderlyAmazing Grace

