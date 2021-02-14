Carrie Underwood Streams New Song and Reveals Album Details

Country music star Carrie Underwood is going gospel with her forthcoming album "My Savior" and she has shared a new song from the record and revealed the tracklisting.
The album, featuring Underwood's take on gospel hymns, is set to be released on March 26th digitally and on CD, followed by a vinyl edition on April 30th.
Carrie has shared one of the tracks entitled "Softly and Tenderly". She had this to say about the record, "This is an album I have always wanted to record. When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church.
"There are several songs I have performed in the past, like 'Softly And Tenderly,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Amazing Grace' that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album.
"This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time."
Stream the song and see the tracklisting below:
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood Premiere Set
Carrie Underwood Announces Streaming Christmas Special
Carrie Underwood To Star In Sunday Night Football Opening Show
Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video
Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'
Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards
Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion' Covered By NYC Public School Choir
Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest
Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor- Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'- Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor
Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'
Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year
Tedeschi Trucks Band Launching Fireside Sessions Streaming Series
Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video
Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release
The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'
Toto Frontman Joseph Williams Shares 'Wilma Fingadoux' Video