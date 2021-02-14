.

Citizen Streaming Their New Single 'Blue Sunday'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2021

Citizen

Citizen have shared a stream of their new single "Blue Sunday." The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Life In Your Glass World," which is set for released on March 26th.

Frontman Mat Kerekes had this to say about the brand new single, "The song came about once I wrote the bass and drums to the verse for 'Blue Sunday.'

"I sent it to the rest of the band and then we all got together to do the rest. Everything flowed naturally and it is one of my favorite songs on the record. It's essentially about me never wanting to leave my house and although that makes me happy, it is bad for me in different ways." Stream the song below:


