Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be continuing their tradition of a playing a special St. Patrick's Day show, but this year they will be doing it virtually due pandemic restrictions.
The band will be playing the free online streamed virtual concert, dubbed Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, on March March 17 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.
Ken Casey had this to say about the special event, "Instead of charging for tickets, we're going to 'pass the virtual hat' so you can donate what you'd like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees.
When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we've been out of work for over a year, so this one, we've gotta make about us.
"Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always! "Fans can find more details and can donate here.
Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys
Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream
Reunited Misfits Announce Show With Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front
Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced
AC/DC Had To Get Malcolm Songs Out On Power Up Says Angus- Eddie Van Halen Book Coming From Ross Halfin- The Who Forced To Cancel Tour Due To Covid- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
AC/DC Had To Get Malcolm Songs Out On Power Up Says Angus
Eddie Van Halen Book Coming From Ross Halfin
The Who Forced To Cancel Tour Due To Covid
Dropkick Murphys Plan Free Virtual St. Patrick's Day Event
Epica Unplug In Video For New Song 'Omegacoustic'
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Expands 'Olias of Sunhillow'
Mayhem And Mortiis Postpone Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour
Singled Out: John McDonough's The Place Where I Belong