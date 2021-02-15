.

Dropkick Murphys Plan Free Virtual St. Patrick's Day Event

Michael Angulia | 02-15-2021

Dropkick MurphysEvent poster

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be continuing their tradition of a playing a special St. Patrick's Day show, but this year they will be doing it virtually due pandemic restrictions.

The band will be playing the free online streamed virtual concert, dubbed Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, on March March 17 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Ken Casey had this to say about the special event, "Instead of charging for tickets, we're going to 'pass the virtual hat' so you can donate what you'd like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees.

When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we've been out of work for over a year, so this one, we've gotta make about us.

"Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always! "Fans can find more details and can donate here.


