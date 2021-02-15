Epica Unplug In Video For New Song 'Omegacoustic'

Epica have released a new track and video entitled "Omegacoustic". The song is an unplugged version of the title track to their forthcoming album, "Omega", which is set to hit stores on February 26th.
Guitarist Isaac Delahaye had this to say, "It's always a lot of fun to work on acoustic versions of new songs. For this one, I stripped down the title song of our upcoming album and wanted to give it an uplifting country vibe.
"Also, it's the first time we are releasing an acoustic version before the actual album version! I absolutely can't wait for you to discover the original. Hang on, the 26th is coming!". Watch the video below:
