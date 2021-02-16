Foo Fighters Debut In U.S. Top 5 With New Album 'Medicine At Midnight'

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have debuted their new album "Medicine At Midnight", in the US Top 5. According to Billboard, the record enters the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with opening week sales of 70,000 equivalent album units earned.
"Medicine" also managed to debut at No. 1 on both the Top Album Sales Chart and the Vinyl Albums Chart after selling 64,000 units - including 23,000 copies on vinyl and 20,000 each on CD and digital formats - to become the No. 1 selling album of the week.
Introduced with the lead single, "Shame Shame", the Foo Fighters co-produced the newly-released record with Greg Kurstin. Last week, the Foo Fighters were named among the artists under consideration for induction into the 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; the band received the nomination in their first year of eligibility alongside veterans like Iron Maiden, the New York Dolls, Todd Rundgren and others. Watch the "Shame Shame" video here.
