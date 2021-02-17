Andrew W.K. Returns With 'Babalon' Single And Video

As promised, Andrew W.K. has released a music video for their brand new single "Babalon". The song was released today (February 17th) in both physical and digital formats.

Conceptual director, Michael R.C., had this to say, "With 'Babalon', we wanted the audience to slink back down Andrew's tower and storm the gateway to the city of pyramids with him, or someone who looks like him.

"We had all been working really hard to lay thee gagging monster down, so it would dwell forever in the chasm of frivolous forming. All these images come from there, from where it's going. That's where we put Andrew.



"Consciousness hasn't opened reality, only nightmares. Zone-out now." Watch the new music video below:

