Crowded House have released a music video for their brand new single "To The Island", which was directed by Neil Finn and Mark Simon and was filmed at various locations including New Zealand, Los Angeles and Ireland.
"To The Island" is the first taste of the band's first new album in over a decade. The new record will be entitled "Dreamers Are Waiting" and it will be released on June 4th.
Fans in New Zealand will also be able to catch the band live when they launch their "To The Island" tour on March 4th in Hamilton. Neil Finn had this to say about the new album, "We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy.
"We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We're so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world." Watch the new video and see the tracklisting below:
Crowded House Release First New Song In Over A Decade
Crowded House Reuniting For 2020 Live Dates
AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose- Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release- The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose
Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release
The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance
Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms
Crowded House Release 'To The Island' Video And Announce Album
Zao Announce New Album 'The Crimson Corridor'
Crowbar To Livestream Concert This Weekend
Andrew W.K. Returns With 'Babalon' Single And Video