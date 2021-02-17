Eyehategod Recruit Full Metal Jackie To Host Album Listening Party

Eyehategod have recruited Full Metal Jackie to host a special online album listening party for their for their forthcoming effort "A History Of Nomadic Behavior".
The special event will be taking place on March 11th via Revolver's YouTube channel at 1 p.m. pacific/4 p.m. eastern, ahead of the album's release the next day and will feature a stream of the full 12-song effort.
Frontman Mike IX Williams had this to say, "Be the first to cut to the front of the line to check out the new album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, before its official release date. Refill your prescriptions and make use of your lockdown time while we spin the newest EHG material. Dress accordingly."
Full Metal Jackie added, "I'm really excited to host Eyehategod's upcoming listening party! I'm a huge fan-- these guys helped pioneer NOLA sludge and have inspired countless artists.
"Dangerous music for dangerous people! A History of Nomadic Behavior is their first new record in seven years -- they sound lean & mean as ever!!"
The band has also released a lyric video for the new track "Built Beneath The Lies". Watch it below:
