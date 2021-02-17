Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release

Book cover art Book cover art

(hennemusic) Ronnie James Dio's long-awaited "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", co-written by veteran music journalist Mick Wall, will be finally be released on July 27th by Permuted Press.

"Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography" will feature the legendary singer's story, from his days in Rainbow and Black Sabbath to the launch of his own band, Dio.

Prior to his 2010 passing from stomach cancer, Dio had been working on the project, looking back on the life that led him from his hometown in upstate New York to the biggest stages in the world, including the arena that represented the pinnacle of success to him - New York's Madison Square Garden, where the book begins and ends.

As Ronnie contemplates the achievement of a dream, he reflects on the key aspects that coalesced into this moment-the close gang of friends that gave him his start in music, playing parties, bars, frats, and clubs; the sudden transition that moved him to the microphone and changed his life forever; the luck that led to the birth of Rainbow and a productive but difficult collaboration with Ritchie Blackmore; the chance meeting that made him the second singer of Black Sabbath, taking them to new levels of success; the story behind the birth of the Devil Horns, the lasting symbol of heavy metal, and much more.

Everything is described in great detail and in the frankest terms, from his fallout with Blackmore, to the drugs that derailed the resurrection of Black Sabbath, to the personality clashes that frayed each band.

Written with longtime friend of thirty years and esteemed music writer, Mick Wall, who took up the mantle after Ronnie's passing, "Rainbow In The Dark" is a frank, startling, often hilarious, sometimes sad testament to dedication and ambition, filled with moving coming-of-age tales, glorious stories of excess, and candid recollections of what really happened backstage at the hotel, in the studio, and back home behind closed doors far away from the road.

See what other Dio related releases are coming up and watch the "Rainbow In The Dark" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video

Black Sabbath Stream Unreleased Performance Of Dio Era Classic

Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death

Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Expected On His Birthday This Year

Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends 2020 In Review

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming 2020 In Review

Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'

Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover

News > Dio