The Crown Unleash 'We Drift On' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-17-2021

The CrownAlbum cover art

The Crown have released a music video for their brand new track "We Drift On". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Royal Destroyer", which is set for release on March 12th.

Guitarist Marko Tervonen had this to say, "I think that after 30 years, people are aware that we can play pretty brutal music. But we also sometimes like to take it down a notch and explore other areas.

"I guess in 2021, it's pretty difficult to 'surprise' people with a brutal song, so we hope to surprise you with this more mellow tune. Dare I even use the word 'ballad' *insert-fear-here*. OK. Lean back, drift on and enjoy." Watch the video below:


