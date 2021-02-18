Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic

The Foo Fighters have gone disco for BBC radio, performing a cover of the Bee Gees classic "I Should Be Dancing" during a recent appearance on the network.

The band appeared on Jo Wiley's BBC Radio 2 show "Sofa Session" earlier this week and became the "Dee Gees' for the rockin' cover, along with performances of "All My Life" and "Waiting on a War".

Frontman Dave Grohl shared how the band came to cover the classic disco hit, "We've been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, 'Record a cover song for Jo.'

"And while we were having this conversation, somebody said, 'Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?' And I was like the last person on earth, the only person that hadn't seen it! So I was, like, 'Why don't we just do a Bee Gees Song?' And someone was just, like, 'Okay... how do you wanna do it?!' And I said: 'Well, let's do it like the Bee Gees.'

"We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, 'Okay, well, I'm gonna go out and sing it' and let me tell you, I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!'"

Stream the full feature here (while available). And watch a fan shared video for the cover below:

