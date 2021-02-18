Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have released a video for "Heat Above", the latest track issued from their forthcoming studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."
"'Heat Above' is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated," says the band. "This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange, alive, and free."
Due April 16, "The Battle At Garden's Gate" was recorded with producer Greg Kurstin in Los Angeles. "There are definitely Biblical references," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album...This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It's an analogy.
"Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment." Watch the video here.
Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video
Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album
Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video
Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV
Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'
Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online
Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic- AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon- Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic
AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon
Stick To Your Guns' Cover Of 'Take On Me' Goes Online
Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video
Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video
Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'
Rodrigo y Gabriela Reveal 'Street Fighter Mas' Video and Announce EP