Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

Photo courtesy Republic Records

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have released a video for "Heat Above", the latest track issued from their forthcoming studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

"'Heat Above' is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated," says the band. "This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange, alive, and free."

Due April 16, "The Battle At Garden's Gate" was recorded with producer Greg Kurstin in Los Angeles. "There are definitely Biblical references," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album...This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It's an analogy.

"Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

